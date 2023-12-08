Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah to hold thanksgiving service for successful 2023

Ghana striker, Emmanuel Yeboah

As a show of appreciation to God for a successful year in which his budding football career witnessed a meteoric rise and national recognition, Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Yeboah alias 99Ideas is set to hold a thanksgiving service.

Emmanuel Yeboah will on Friday, December 22 bring together believers at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Dua Yaw Nkwanta to demonstrate their gratitude to God through praise and worship.



To ensure the success of the event and sacrifice of praise to God, Emmanuel Yeboah has engaged prominent Ghanaian gospel musicians, Nobel Nketsiah and Sella Precious to minister.



2023 has been a significantly successful year for Emmanuel Yeboah who joined to Danish Superliga club, Brondby IF in a deal worth €1.5million.



His rising stardom reached a new level when he starred at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.

In a disappointing showing for Ghana that saw the Meteors finish third in Group A, Emmanuel Yeboah became the bright spot with three goals.



Despite starting from the bench against Congo, the striker bagged a brace against and also scored in Ghana's 1-1 draw against Guinea.



His move to Brondby has been hugely successful with a number of goals bagged so far.



