Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei scores 12th goal of the season in Switzerland

Fri, 14 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei was on target for the 12th time this season as Servette suffered a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Laussane in the Swiss Super League.
Kyei grabbed the consolation goal for Servette, who were overpowered at their own backyard on Wednesday night.
The 25-year-old is now third and four goals behind top scorer Jean Pierre Nsame in the golden boot race with two games to end the season.
Meanwhile, Servette must win the remaining games to qualify for Europe next season.
Kyei was born in France to Ghanaian parents. He is eligible to play for the Black Stars as he has not been capped by France at the senior level
