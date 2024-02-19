Ghanaian striker James Alabi scores for Bath City FC against St Albans

James Alabi

Bath City FC defeated St Albans in an exciting National League match, partly because of the outstanding play of Ghanaian-born English attacker James Alabi.

From the onset, it was evident that both teams were eager to assert their dominance on the pitch. St Albans enjoyed the lion's share of possession early on, but their efforts were largely thwarted by Bath City's resilient defense.



Despite their possession, St Albans struggled to create any clear-cut chances in dangerous areas, leaving their attacking efforts fruitless.



On the contrary, Bath City looked threatening whenever they ventured forward, demonstrating their clinical edge in front of goal. The breakthrough came just before halftime when City capitalized on a defensive lapse from St Albans.



A well-worked move down the left flank saw the ball squared to Tom Smith, who calmly slotted it past the St Albans goalkeeper, breaking the deadlock.

The second half saw Bath City capitalize on another defensive error from St Albans. A miscued clearance from the goalkeeper fell kindly to Richard Chin, who made no mistake in poking the ball home from close range, doubling Bath City's lead and putting them firmly in control of the match.



However, Bath City wasn't finished yet. In the dying moments of the game, James Alabi showcased his aerial prowess by rising highest to meet a rebounded shot, guiding a looping header into the back of the net.



Shaun Jeffers pulled one back for St Albans in the 90th minute.