Joel Fameyeh

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh has revealed his desire to obtain Russian nationality.

Fameyeh, who has spent four years playing in Russia, expressed his openness to the idea, stating, "If they give me a Russian passport, I am ready to accept it," in an interview with Match TV.



The 26-year-old footballer finds himself on the fringes of the Ghana squad. Having represented his country in six matches, Fameye has managed to score two goals during his international appearances.



This move to acquire Russian nationality could potentially open up new opportunities for his football career.

Fameyeh's statement underscores his strong connection to the country he has been playing in and his willingness to embrace a different national identity, which could shape the trajectory of his future endeavours in the world of football.



Fameyeh first joined Orenburg after three seasons moved to Rubin Kazan where he currently plays, and has established himself as a key player for the club. He has started the new season well, scoring two goals in four games.