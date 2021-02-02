Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson offered FINA scholarship to study in Russia

Abeiku Jackson, Ghana’s swimming star has been awarded scholarship by FINA

Abeiku Jackson, Ghana’s swimming star will on Friday, February 5, 2021, begin another journey in his sporting and academic life.

The captain of the national swimming team has been awarded a scholarship by FINA to study at their Centre for Development in Kazan, Russia.



At a press conference to announce the news, the Treasurer of the Ghana Swimming Association, Farida Iddris disclosed that it is a one-year learning and development opportunity which is offered to swimmers FINA deems to be of huge potential.



She revealed that Abeiku Jackson is one of ten African swimmers whose talents and academic records informed FINA’s decision to offer them such career-boosting scholarships.



She said that Abeiku will have access to first-class training facilities and also train with some top European swimmers.



“Abeiku has been selected to go to Kazan. There are three categories of programs – short, medium and long terms depending on the categories of swimmers. Abeiku falls under the medium-term program which looks at athletes with the potential to make the Olympic qualification standard B and ability to better their technical abilities.



“Within the one-year program, he is going to be in a school which will take into consideration all his technical training, medical, diet and an option to study the Russian language. There are outlines of qualification events within the region and Europe before the Olympics. He will not only be at the Development Centre, but he will also have the exposure to be training with the European swimmers”, he said. Abeiku Jackson, on his part, said it a privilege for him and a victory for the Ghana swimming.

He was appreciative to the Ghana Swimming Association and the GOC for their efforts in landing the scholarship package.



“Getting the opportunity to train in Russia is the best opportunity I could get at this specific time during the coronavirus period. Looking back at the Canal Zone 2, our preparations to qualify for the Olympics were very tough. We pushed and tried hard but due to the coronavirus, we couldn’t participate in the qualifiers. We have achieved this qualification and it’s a great privilege for me”.



Theo Wilson Edzie, the president of the Ghana Swimming Association commended the father and coach of Abeiku Jackson for his dedication to not only his children but to the swimming fraternity.



Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee commended Abeiku Jackson for his discipline and commitment to his craft.



Ghana Swimming Association presented $500 to Abeiku who is set to depart the country on Friday for his upkeep.