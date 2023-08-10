Ghanaian talent Haqi Osman signs for Turkish side Bodrumspor

Haqi Osman

Ghanaian talent Haqi Osman has made a significant move this summer, officially joining TFF First League outfit Bodrumspor on a four-year agreement.

The 21-year-old attacking wide-man has successfully sealed his transfer to the Turkish Second-tier side until the next four football seasons.



Having previously played for Okyeman SC, Osman arrives at the Bodrum-based club as a free transfer after concluding his contract with Yeni Malatyaspor Kulübü in the previous season.



The announcement of his signing came through an official statement posted on Bodrumspor's Facebook account.

The club's statement reads, "Welcome Haqi Osman. Finally, we signed a 4-year contract with Haqi Osman, the Ghanaian footballer who wore the new Malatyaspor jersey.



“We wish successes to Haqi Osman under our uniform."



Although Osman is yet to earn an international cap with Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, his journey to Bodrumspor provides him with an opportunity to further develop his skills and potentially catch the attention of national selectors.