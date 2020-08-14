Sports News

Ghanaian teen Blankson Anoff braced up for the future at Austria Lustenau

Ghanaian youngster Blankson Anoff has spoken about his readiness for the challenge at Austria Lustenau after completing a loan switch from Clermont Foot 63.

The 19-year-old joined the Ertse Liga side on a season long loan from French side Clermont Foot 63 ahead of the 2020/21 season.



"I’m very glad to be a part of Austria Lustenau and braced for the future," he wrote on Twitter.



Anoff went through mandatory medicals and has already started training with the club ahead of the new campaign.



He was farmed out by the Ligue 2 side alongside defender Till Cissokho and midfielder Brandon Baiye.

Last season, he played 12 matches and scored two goals for Clermont II's side in the National 3 League.



Anoff needs more first team experience to aid his development.



He is one of the Ghanaian players at JMG Academy which used to be in Ghana but has now been relocated to Ivory Coast.





