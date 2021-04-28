Ghanaian teen Christopher Scott set for first team promotion at Bayern Munich

Ghana international Christopher Scott

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Garvin Scott will be joining the first team of Bayern Munich next season.

The 18-year-old is one of three youth team players set for promotion to the senior side of the Bavarian giants.



The attacking midfielder born in Rackelwitz to Ghanaian parents has been impressive with Bayern Munich II this season, playing 20 games, netting twice, and providing five assists.



His performances caught the eye of outgoing coach Hansi Flick, who was interested in giving him the chance with the senior side.

Despite Flick's departure this summer, the record Bundesliga champions have the youngster in their plans for next season.



Christopher Scott has represented Germany at the youth level, but he is yet to make a decision at the senior level, making him eligible to play for Ghana.



He joined Bayern Munich from rivals Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.