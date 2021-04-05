Ghanaian teen Derrick Gyimah starts training with Torino first team

Derrick Gyimah is yet to pledge his international allegiance to either Italy or Ghana

Italy-born Ghanaian forward Derrick Gyimah has started training with the first team of Torino.

The 18-year-old was invited to the senior team by manager David Nicola following his impressive performances with the junior team.



Gyimah, born to Ghanaian parents in Italy, is enjoying a meteoric rise at the Turing based club after joining the club in 2019.

He is expected to fight for opportunities in the first team as the Maroons prepare to unleash him next season.



Derrick Gyimah is yet to pledge his international allegiance to either Italy or Ghana, but the teenager has shown so much promise to court the attention of the European country.