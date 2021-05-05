Ghanaian teen Omari Forson scores and registers double assist on Manchester United U-23 debut

Omari Forson extended the lead with a fine finish

English-born Ghanaian teen sensation Omari Forson excelled on his Manchester United U-23 debut after scoring and registering two assists in the 6-2 thrashing of Derby County in the Premier League II.

Forson,16, took just 27 seconds to register his first assist of the game after weaving in a pass to Anthony Elanga who fired in for the opener.



Derby County leveled three minutes later through Olamide Ibrahim before taking the lead following a Cameron Cresswell stunner on 30 minutes.



Manchester United responded immediately through Ethan Galbraith before Shola Shoretire gave them the lead six minutes to the break.



Omari Forson extended the lead with a fine finish with his sweet left foot right at the stroke of half time.

He then turned provider for Anthony Elanga's second to make it 5-2 before making way for Zidane Iqbal in the 77th minute.



Shola Shoretire rounded up victory for United with a sublime finish.



Forson was included in the U-23 squad following his blistering form with the U-18's, where he bagged 5 goals in 12 games, and created 5 assists.



