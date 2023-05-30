Ghanaian teen Sam Amo-Ameyaw makes history at Southampton

English-born Ghanaian Samuel Amo-Ameyaw

English-born Ghanaian Samuel Amo-Ameyaw has become the youngest player to make a Premier League debut for relegated Southampton FC.

The 16-year-old was handed his debut by Ruben Selles in the thrilling encounter against Liverpool on the final day of the 2022/23 season.



Amo-Ameyaw replaced James Ward-Prowse with three minutes remaining of the 4-4 draw at the Saint Mary's.



Southampton's clash with Liverpool was action-packed, with Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scoring twice for the Saints.



James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong also found the net for Southampton. However, Liverpool fought back with goals from Diogo Jota (2), Roberto Firmino, and Cody Gakpo, earning a valuable point.

Amo-Ameyaw's journey began when he joined Southampton from the Tottenham Hotspur academy in August last year.



He impressed throughout the season, making 12 appearances across various competitions, including the Premier League Two. In five matches for the Southampton U18s, he scored three goals and provided one assist.



His Premier League debut marks an important milestone in his career, showcasing his potential and promising future. Southampton fans eagerly await his continued development and contributions to the team's success in the Premier League.