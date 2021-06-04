Ghanaian teen Terry Ablade signs one-year contract extension with Fulham

Ghana international player, Terry Ablade

Ghanaian teenager Terry Ablade has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep at Fulham until 2022, the club has announced.

The talented 19-year-old has put pen-to-paper on the deal after impressing since signing a professional contract with the Cottagers in 2019.



The Ghanaian youngster, who has represented Finland at the junior levels, has been rewarded with a new contract after impressing heavily.



Terry was promoted to the side's U-23 side ahead of the 2020-21 season, which followed his 7 goals in 19 matches for the side the previous season.

He made his professional debut for Fulham in the EFL Trophy match against Cambridge United back in September 2020.



He still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level despite featuring for the Finnish U-16, 17, 18, and 19 sides.



Terry is the first son of Medeama SC technical director Seth Ablade.