Ghanaian teenager Joseph Amuzu completes loan deal to Helmond Sport

Ghanaian teenager Joseph Amuzu has completed a transfer move to Dutch club Helmond Sport ahead of the 2023-24 season,
The 18-year-old winger moves to the Dutch second-tier side from Belgian club KV Mechelen for the entire 2023-24 season as he looks for more playing minutes at the senior level.
Amuzu played for the reserve side of Mechelen in the Belgian fourth-tier league, where he scored four goals in 26 appearances.
He is the younger brother of Anderlecht star Francis Amuzu and also the son of former Hearts of Oak and Ghana international Theophilus 'Star' Amuzu.
Helmond finished the past season at 16th place on the league standings with 43 points after 34 matches, scoring 39 times and allowing 57 goals in their net.
