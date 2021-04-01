Ghanaian teenager Kelvin Ofori set to play bigger role at Fortuna Dusseldorf next season

Ghanaian teenager, Kelvin Ofori

Ghanaian teenager, Kelvin Ofori will have a bigger role at German Bundesliga 2 outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf, footballghana.com has learnt.

The talented winger was part of the Dusseldorf-based club’s squad in the 2019/2020 squad when they unfortunately suffered relegation from the Bundesliga.



Although they have excelled in the lower-tier league this season, they do not look like they can make a swift return to the top-flight league at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



According to the BILD, officials at Fortuna Dusseldorf have already started planning for life in the Bundesliga 2 and have decided to let go of some senior players.

Once those players leave, Ghana’s Kelvin Ofori will have the chance to play in more games to showcase what he can give the team.



With a lot of prospect, it will be up to the 19-year-old to grab the opportunity to become a key asset for the German club.



This season in the Bundesliga 2, Ofori has only featured in 10 matches [mostly as a substitute] and has one assist to his name.