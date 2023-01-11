0
Ghanaian teenager Kobbie Mainoo makes Manchester United senior debut in FA Cup win

Kobbie Mainoo FmIxz VWQAATgB1.jfif Ghanaian player, Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United’s Ghanaian descent Kobbie Mainoo was in action for his club in the Emirates FA Cup game against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023.

The 18-year-old played his first competitive debut for the Reds at Old Trafford as they defeated Charlton Athletic by 3-0.

Antony opened the scoring for Manchester United with a brilliant finish in the first half before late goals from second-half substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the victory.

Mainoo was born in England to Ghanaian parents and has played for England at the youth level.

He is still eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana at the senior level since he has not featured for England at that level yet.

