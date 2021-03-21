Ghanaian teenager Kwadwo Baah earns England U-18 call-up

Ghanaian teenager, Kwadwo Baah

Ghanaian teenager, Kwadwo Baah has been handed a call-up to the England U-18 team for the upcoming encounter against Wales.

The Young Lions will in the international break take on their counterpart from Wales in Cardiff.



The game which will be the first of the team this year will feature in-form Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Baah.



Born in England and currently playing for Rochdale, the winger has been outstanding this season and has attracted a lot of attention.



He will train under Young Lions coach Kevin Betsy and will be in action if when selected for the Wales match on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Leckwith Stadium.



Find below the England U-18 squad for the Wales match:

Goalkeepers:



Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading), Hubert Graczyk (Arsenal), Filip Marschall (Aston Villa), Adam Richardson (Sunderland)



Defenders:



Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Callum Doyle (Manchester City), CJ Egan-Riley (Manchester City), William Fish (Manchester United), Ethan Ingram (West Bromwich Albion), James Norris (Liverpool), Daniel Oyegoke (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)



Midfielders:

James Balagizi (Liverpool), Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa), Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa), Alex Robertson (Manchester City), Alex Scott (Bristol City)



Forwards:



Kwadwo Baah (Rochdale), Louie Barry (Aston Villa), Liam Delap (Manchester City), Karamoko Dembele (Celtic), Samuel Edozie (Manchester City), Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United), Shola Shoretire (Manchester United)