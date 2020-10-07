Ghanaian teenager Kwadwo Opoku completes move to MLS side Los Angeles FC

Kwadwo ‘Mahala’ Opoku

MLS side Los Angeles Football Club have announced the signing of Ghanaian teenager Kwadwo ‘Mahala’ Opoku from lower tier side Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.

The 19 year old forward completed his move on Tuesday after fruitful negotiation.



Opoku scored 29 goals in 64 matches for Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in Ghana.

He has internationally featured for the national U-17 and U-20 teams including participating at the 2017 African U-17 Nations Cup in Gabon where he appeared twice in the group stage of the tournament.



With eight games left in the regular season, Los Angeles Football Club sits 5th on the Western Conference table with 21 points.