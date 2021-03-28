Ghanaian trio Awal, Tetteh & Antwi clinch I-League crown with Gokulam FC

Ghanaian trio won the Indian League 2 title

Ghanaian trio Awal Mohammed, Dennis Antwi and Philip Tetteh have won the Indian League 2 title with Gokulum Kerala FC.

Gokulam Kerala FC came from behind to beat TRAU FC 4-1 and win the title ahead of closest rivals Churchill Brothers who also won their final match but couldn't bag the trophy.



The Malabarians recorded a breathtaking 4-1 win over TRAU FC on the final day of I-League 2020-21 to win the title on Saturday.



Both Gokulam Kerala and TRAU needed a victory on the final day of the season to win the title and the Kerala side trumped the Manipuri team to bag the coveted title.



Goals from Sharif Mukhammad, Emil Benny, Dennis Agyare Antwi and Muhammed Rashid in the second half helped Gokulam Kerala FC get the win and the trophy.



Gokulam Kerala is the first Kerala side to win the I-League.



Churchill Brothers FC Goa were simultaneously playing against RoundGlass Punjab FC and had to win their game and hope for a draw in Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU.

Churchill managed get an edgy 3-2 win over Punjab but with Gokulam beating TRAU, they fell short of getting the title as they were beaten with a better head-to-head record.



This is Gokulam Kerala’s first I-League title and the league has now got a different winner for the sixth straight season.



Antwi scored an impressive 11 goals from 15 games, with 7 assists to his credit.



Tetteh, who joined the club in January, played a massive part in the title triumph, notably with his lone strike against RoundGlass Punjab FC in March.



Awal picked 4 bookings in 14 matches since he joined as a free agent in November last year.