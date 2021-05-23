Ghanaian trio Francis Cann, Koffi Kouao and Richard Ofori secure Portuguese top-flight promotion with FC Vizela

Ghanaian trio Francis Cann, Koffi Kouao, and Richard Ofori have secured promotion to the Portuguese Primera Liga with FC Vizela following a heavy win on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Vizela thrashed UD Vilafranquese 5-2 to seal the qualification to the Portuguese top-flight.



Vizela finished the season in 2nd place after 34 matches where they managed 66 points in the Portuguese second-tier.



Cann and Kouao started the last round for Vizela whilst Ofori lasted the entire duration of the game on the bench.



Cann, 23, made 30 appearances for Vizela and scored 5 goals in the process.

Kouao, 23, and a right-back played 19 matches where he scored two goals and Ofori who is 28 years made 24 appearances in the season.



