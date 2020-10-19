Ghanaian trio join Nigerian side River Angels

Ghana international Patricia Mantey

Nigerian side River Angels Football Club has completed the signing of three Ghanaian players ahead of the start of the new season.

Patricia Mantey (Ghana Immigration Services), Mary Essiful (Soccer Intellectuals FC) and Gifty Acheampong (Thunder Queens FC) will join the club for the 2020/21 season.



Gifty Acheampong after completing her move to the side said, “I’ve been hearing so much about this team and have seen how consistent they’ve been every season.



“Their winning mentality is one of the reasons I decided to join them because I equally love winning."

“I’ve equally seen most of their players get bigger deals in the European scene, which is the prayer of most players playing in the domestic league, and I’m certain my stay here will give me more opportunities."



“I also intend to win a title or even more while I’m here with them.”



The three Ghanaian players are expected to join the team this week to begin preparations ahead of the new season.