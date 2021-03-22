Ghanaian trio named in IFFHS CAF Youth team of year

Danlad Ibrahim, Montari Kamaheni and Kudus Mohammed are part of the 2020 CAF Youth Team of the Year

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics has released their CAF Youth team of the year 2020.

Of the list, three are Ghanaians.



The trio includes Asante Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, Ajax playmaker, Kudus Mohammed and former Ashdod’s defender Montari Kahameni.



Their inclusion follows a sterling performance in 2020 for their clubs and national teams respectively.

Danlad Ibrahim helped Ghana’s U-20 to win both the WAFU tournament and the AFCON U-20 and was incredible for Berekum Chelsea in the cancelled Ghana Premier League.



Montari Kahameni also had a great season for Ashdod in the Israeli Ligat ha’AL.



Kudus Mohammed’s fine form in Denmark for FC Nordjælland in 2020 landed him a move to Ajax.