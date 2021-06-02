Ghanaian trio serves on Special Competitions Committee for Africa Armwrestling

Arm-wrestles

Mr. Mark Addo Agyekum, the Vice President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has been appointed Chairman of a Special Competitions Committee by the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA).

The committee would also have a former member of the Medical Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and current Vice Chairman of the AFA anti-doping committee, Dr. Prince Pambo as a member.



The Special Competitions Committee was commissioned by the General Assembly of the AFA to put up a document on COVID-19 protocols and also come up with a roadmap that will enable Armwrestling, which is a major contact sport, begin competitions on the continent.



Also, the Special Competitions Committee would also advice AFA Board on whether the continental governing body can organize the Africa Armwrestling Championships.

The Committee also have Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, the President of the Ghana Armwrestling as a member.



Other members of the committee are; Mr.Julien Boumsong(Cameroon), Mr. Nasr Youssef (Egypt), Mr. Herve Essomba (Senegal), Dr. Mangrina(Madagascar) and Dr Radonirina Zafinijato Rokotomanga also from Madagascar.



Armwrestling is one of the most affected sporting disciplines by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Played by two withholding the arms, Armwrestling is considered a contact sport hence pullers, referees and all must be protected whilst playing, hence the AFA board setting up the committee.