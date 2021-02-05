Ghanaian weightlifters Forrester Osei and Chris Amoah sure of qualification to Tokyo 2020

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghana’s top weightlifters are very optimistic about qualifying for the Olympic Games scheduled for Tokyo, Japan in July and August 2021.

The weightlifters are back in the gym training after the restrictive measures put on sports to contain the Covid – 19 pandemic.



Forrester Osei and Christian Amoah are the top athletes hoping to book places at Tokyo 2020 when qualifying resumes.



Ghana Weightlifting Federation spokesperson John Vigah said they are hopeful to make it due to their current good form and confidence.



He expressed that both Osei and Amoah did well at the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Annual Weightlifting Championship in Uzbekistan, and they will build upon that performance.

The 30-year-old Osei won three silver medals in the 95 kilograms category, while the 20-year-old Amoah brought home two bronze medals in the same weight class.



Amoah represented Ghana at the last Games in Rio in 2016, and says he has learnt a lot through experience.



Osei believes Tokyo 2020 Olympics is another opportunity to make Ghana proud.



They thanked their federation president, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah for his encouragement and support.

