Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah likely to leave English side QPR

Albert Adomah, Ghanaian winger

Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah, is likely to leave English Championship side Queens Park Rangers with a number of clubs circling for his services according to reports.

The 33-year-old has bounced around the championship for years and could take his talents to another team in the division. It has been reported that Derby County, Bristol City, Birmingham, Ipswich and Luton Eye are interested in his services.



The former Aston Villa man has gained huge experience in the league and could prove to be a valuable asset for any of the potential suitors. At his peak, he featured for the Black Stars. He joined his current club in 2020 and could leave after just one year. His current contract will end in 2022.

He will have a tough decision to make in the summer.