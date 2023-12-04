Ghanaian winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey marks Premier League debut for Brighton in defeat against Chelsea

Benicio Baker-Boaitey entered the game in the 84th minute

Ghanaian winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey came off the Brighton and Hove Albion bench to mark his English Premier League debut as his outfit succumbed to defeat against Chelsea on Sunday.

The 19-year-old English-born Ghanaian entered the game in the 84th minute, replacing Brazilian Igor but his influence was just limited to cameo role.



Baker-Boaitey’s first Premier League game for the Brighton did not go according to script as his side succumbed to a 3-2 away defeat.



Argentina international Enzo Fernández broke the deadlock in the 17th minute before Levi Colwill doubled the advantage for the host four minutes later.



In the 43rd minute mark, Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back for the visitors.

After recess, Enzo Fernández scored his second goal of the match to seal win for Chelsea. Joao Pedro reduced the deficit for the visitors in stoppage time.



Londoner Baker-Boaitey came through the ranks with West Ham, before leaving for Porto at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.



Brighton signed the youngster from Porto in June 2022. Having debuted in the Premier League, he will hope for more opportunities.