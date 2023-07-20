0
Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey bags brace to propel Ludogorets to big win over Ballkani

Tekpetey Ben 610x400.png Bernard Tekpetey

Thu, 20 Jul 2023

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey put on a show on Wednesday evening to lead Ludogorets to an emphatic victory over Ballkani in the Uefa Champions League qualification round.

The Bulgarian giants in the first leg of the Round 16 of the qualifiers lost 2-0 to the opponent away from home.

Today, the club played at home with the hope of turning the tie around with the support of the fans.

Fortunately, the strong starting eleven paraded for the game had enough quality to get the job done.

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey had a good game and scored the opening goal for Ludogorets after just four minutes into the first half.

In added time of the first half, the talented attacker found the back of the Ballkani net to double the lead for his side.

Courtesy of two more goals from Matias Tissera and Caio Vidal in the second half, Ludogorets cruised to a delightful 4-0 win.

The Bulgarian giants are now through to the next round of the Uefa Champions League qualifiers with a 4-2 aggregate win over Ballkani.

Source: footballghana.com
