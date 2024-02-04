Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku grabs assist in Leicester City's heavy win against Stoke City

Fatawu Issahaku started the game on Saturday

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku returned from suspension to help propel Leicester City to victory against Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was sent off in Leicester City's defeat to Coventry on 13th January 2024.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the encounter was Stoke City 2 win(s), Leicester City 6 win(s), and 4 draw(s).



Fatawu Issahaku started the game on Saturday at the bet365 Stadium and lasted the full 90 minutes.



Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy each scored twice, including a penalty, to lead the Foxes to a convincing victory.

Zambian international Patson Daka started the scoring with a Fatawu Issahaku assist, and Kasey McAteer doubled the visitors' lead just before halftime.



After the halftime, Leicester City's first penalty of the afternoon allowed Daka to score his second goal, his ninth in the last eight games.



Jamie Vardy came off the bench in the 70th minute to finish the massacre.



Fatawu Issahaku has made 24 appearances, scored two, and assisted eight goals in the Championship this season