Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku grabs assist in Leicester City’s win against Watford

Fatawu Issahaku helped Leicester City to secure a 2-1 victory against Watford

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku helped Leicester City to secure a 2-1 victory against Watford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old on loan from Sporting Lisbon continues to shine with the Foxes in England.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the encounter was Watford 8 win(s), Leicester City 14 win(s), and 2 draw(s).



Fatawu Issahaku started the game today at the Vicarage Road and lasted 83 minutes.



Patson Daka and Ricardo Pereira each scored to lead the Foxes to a convincing victory.

Zambian international Patson Daka started the scoring by converting a penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner in the 11th minute.



In the 55th minute, Ricardo Pereira's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner gave the away side their second goal. Ricardo Pereira's goal was assisted by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis pulled one back for Watford in the 63rd minute.



Fatawu Issahaku has made 25 appearances, scored two, and assisted nine goals in the Championship this season.