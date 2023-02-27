Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu assists goal for RSC Anderlecht in 2-2 draw against Standard Liege

Ghanaian international, Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian international, Francis Amuzu was in action for RSC Anderlecht on Sunday evening and put up an impressive performance to help the team to draw 2-2 against Standard Liege.

In the game serving as a Round 27 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Belgian Pro League season, the talented youngster started for the home team.



Following a good start to the game for Standard Liege, the team took the lead after just 14 minutes.



Noah Ohio equalised with a fine strike to give the visitors a deserved lead.



After going behind, RSC Anderlecht regrouped and mounted pressure on the opponent. Twenty minutes on, the hosts had a penalty awarded in their favour.



Star striker Islam Slimani accepted the responsibility from 12 yards and scored to restore parity to the game.

Four minutes later, Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu displayed his creativity as he set up Slimani to score his second of the day to give Anderlecht a 2-1 lead to take into halftime.



In the second half of many actions, Standard Liege equalised through Killian Sardella to force the match to end in a 2-2 draw.



After his assist today, Francis Amuzu has now improved his numbers for this season.



The player has three goals and five assists in the Belgian Pro League after making 25 appearances.