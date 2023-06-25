Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu scores as Anderlecht thrash KSV Oudenaarde in a friendly

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu registered his name on the scoresheet to help Anderlecht thrash KSV Oudenaarde in a pre-season friendly.
Amuzu puts up an impressive performance to help his outfit record a convincing win over the Belgian lower-tier club on Sunday.
The 23-year-old player scored as his outfit inflicted a 5-0 win over the fourth-tier club in a friendly game.
Amuzu opened the scoring in the 30th-minute mark before Lucas Stassin extended the lead for Anderlecht as they went to recess with a two goals advantage.
An improved performance in the second half saw Anderlecht grab three additional goals to seal a 5-0 win.
After the break, Luca Monticelli found the back of the net to make 3-0 for Anderlecht in the 53rd minute.
Nilson Angulo sealed the victory for Anderlecht after hitting a brace in the 63rd and 85th-minute mark respectively.
