Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong subjected to racist abuse in China, reacts strongly

Acheampong has confirmed being subjected to racial abuse

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong was sent off after reacting to a racist abuse during Shenzhen FC's 3-1 Chinese Super League defeat at Henan Jianye on Friday.

The incident occurred in the 34th minute of the match when Acheampong retaliated by hitting the player who directed racial slurs at him. The Ghanaian star reacted strongly, resulting in him being shown a red card and subsequently being sent off.

However, while the Ghanaian received a straight red card for his retaliation, the Henan player was not punished for the purported racial slur that triggered Acheampong's outburst.



Shenzhen went on to lose the bad-tempered contest 3-1, but attention was fixed on the controversial flashpoint involving their star winger.



Acheampong spoke to Ghanasoccernet.com after the game to confirm he had been racially abused by saying: "I have suffered racist insults and I could not hold back.



"I have been in China for the past five years and I love this country because China and the Chinese people are great. However it is unacceptable for any human to be subjected t racist insults let alone in the game of football.

'I am normally a calm and level headed person but no one should accept any racist slurs or insults."



Clearly upset and furious, Acheampong was already storming off the pitch before the referee brandished the red card. Efforts to calm him down or console him proved ineffective, as he left the field visibly agitated.



