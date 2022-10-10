0
Ghanaian winger Godson Kyeremeh scores to power Caen to victory over Chamois Niort in French Ligue 2

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Godson Kyeremeh scored for Caen on Saturday to power the team to narrow win over Chamois Niort in the French Ligue 2.

The 22-year-old who has been in fine form this season scored his third goal of the season to propel his side to a 1-0 victory in the French second-tier.

Kyeremeh, who was making his 11th appearance made his presence count, scoring the match-winner.

He spent last season on loan at FC Annecy, where he impressed, prompting Caen to include him in their plans for this season, and he has performed admirably thus far.

He joined Caen in 2021 and is under contract until June 2025.

Source: footballghana.com
