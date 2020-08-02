Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ofori starts pre-season training at Fortuna Düsseldorf

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ofori has started pre-season training with Fortuna Düsseldorf ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.
The 18-year old was put through his paces by an individual trainer as he works his way into manager Uwe Rosler's first-team set-up.
Rosler is believed to be interested in handing Ofori more playing time after impressing in the last few games of the last term.
Düsseldorf suffered relegation on the final day of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.
But Uwe Rosler is keen on building a team that capable of securing a quick return to the topflight, with Kelvin Ofori about to play a key role for the team in the Bundesliga 2 campaign.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Fortuna Düsseldorf interested in Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso
- Thomas Partey is the right man for Arsenal - Kenyan international Okoth
- Latif Blessing features as LAFC exit 'MLS is Back Tournament'
- Birmingham City eye summer move for Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah
- Ghana's Dauda Mohammed set to leave Anderlecht this summer
- Read all related articles