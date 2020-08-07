Soccer News

Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler delighted to rejoin Hannover 96

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Schindler

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Schindler has expressed joy in rejoining former club Hannover 96 on loan from FC Koln.

The 27-year old moves to the Bundesliga II side on a season long loan after a difficult spell with the Billy Goats in the top division.



Schindler enjoyed success as an U-18 player during his days with Hannover in the 2011/12 season.



"I'm fine. I am joining the club on loan for a year. I'm just looking forward to being here, to the stadium when it's full again, and to the atmosphere here. I'm just looking forward to it when it starts again soon," said the German born Ghanaian.

"Yeah, that's something special. I was 18 at the time and wanted to go to the pros, which I didn't succeed, so I'm all the more happy to be here now," he added.



Schindler lost his place at FC Koln following the arrival of manager Markus Gisdol during the second half of the campaign.



He played only 13 times last season, and provided two assists in the process.

