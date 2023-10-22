Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Baah scores for Burton Albion against Bristol Rovers

Kwadwo Baah started the game at the Pirelli Stadium and lasted 90 minutes

German-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah scored in Burton Albion's 4-1 victory against Bristol Rovers in the English League One on Saturday afternoon.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Burton Albion six wins, Bristol Rovers four wins, and three draws.



Kwadwo Baah started the game at the Pirelli Stadium and lasted 90 minutes.



Rovers took the lead only minutes after Albion's Joe Powell struck the crossbar from a corner. The Gas counter-attacked, and Evans stoop to head in unmarked at the back post thanks to brilliant link-up play between Chris Martin and Aaron Collins.



Albion had some time to get into the game, but Beryly Lubala had them in command before halftime.

Midway through the half, the Congolese attacker beat defender Connor Taylor to convert Tom Hamer's low cross before turning swiftly into the area to capitalize on Mark Helm's cross and score past Matthew Cox from close range.



Rovers started to press for an equalizer in the second half, but they were reduced to 10 men on 64 minutes when Ryan Woods was sent out for an aerial challenge on Helm.



Joe Powell scored a 25-yard screamer on 81 minutes, and Kwadwo Baah sealed the win three minutes later.