Ghanaian youngster Abdul-Aziz Yakubu bags MOTM award in Estoril away draw in Portugal

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was named Man Of The Match as Estoril Praia held FC Vizela in the Liga Portugal 2.

Vizela came from behind to draw 1-1 with Estoril at the Estadio de Vizela on Saturday.



Yakubu netted in the 12th minute to put Estoril ahead in the game with a fine finish but Vizela drew level in the 64th minute through forward Andre Soares.

Yakubu has now taken his goal tally in the Portuguese second-tier to 10 after 22 matches.



The 22-year-old who is on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes has notched 13 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.