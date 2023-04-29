Ghanaian youngster Ato Ampa signs professional contract with Chelsea

Ato Ampah with a Chelsea official

Ghanaian starlet, Ato Ampah has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side Chelsea, which will see him through until 2025.

The club made the announcement on Friday following swift discussions between Chelsea's youth management and Ato Ampah's entourage.



The 17-year-old has been a key figure in the Blues U-18 side having scored twice with five assists in just 13 league appearances this season. His recent goal came in Chelsea U18's 5-2 defeat to Fulham on Wednesday, April 26.



Ato Ampah was signed as an Under-11 from grassroots football at the age of 10 and made his Under-18 debut last year, appearing in five games.



Following his impressive performances with the youth side, the club have decided to offer him a contract that will see him continue for an extra two years.

The club highlighted Ampah's versatility as a reason for his signing



“Ato Ampah is a very quick and dynamic attacking player who can play in a number of forward positions,” Chelsea FC stated.



Ampa was born in Accra and is eligible to either play for Ghana or England.