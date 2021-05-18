Ghanaian youngster Baba Alhassan makes Romania Professional League team of the week

Ghana international Baba Alhassan

Ghanaian youngster Baba Alhassan has been named in the team of the week of the Romanian Professional League following an impressive display.

Alhassan who plays for FC Hermannstadt scored the only goal in their 1-0 win over Politehnica Iasi on Sunday.



The 21-year-old entered on the field during the second half, he scored the winning goal which proves to be vital in Hermannstadt's relegation dogfight.



Hermannstadt is currently placed 9th on the 10-team relegation play-offs after 8 rounds.

Alhassan joined the club in October 2020 a free transfer after leaving Spanish side Real Valladolid.



He has made 21 appearances in the Romanian top-flight this campaign and has scored only once.