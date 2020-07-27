Sports News

Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey confirms talk with Borrusia Monchengladbach

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Benicio Baker-Boaitey has confirmed talks with German Bundesliga side Borrusia Monchengladbach.

The West Ham United U-18 player posted pictures of him on the training complex of Borrusia Monchengladbach when he visited the club.



The 16-year-old has been linked to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich but it's likely that Monchengladbach is the favourite to sign the youngster who is eligible to represent Ghana at the national level.

Monchengladbach is likely to sign him on a free transfer as the youngster is yet to sign a professional contract with the "Hammers".



Borrusia would just have to pay training compensation to West Ham should the deal happen.

