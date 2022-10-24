Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Nyarko joins Spanish side Cented Footall Academy from Mountaineers FC

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Nyarko has joined Spanish side Cented Football Acadamy on a one-year loan deal.
The 18-year-old joins the Spanish side from Ghanaian lower-tier side Mountaineers Football Club.
Nyarko will continue with his development at the academy side which is also linked with La Liga outfit Celta Vigo
“DONE DEAL and Confirmed;
GH ES @centedteam, successfully completed the transfer of Benjamin Nyarko”, Mountaineers confirmed in a post.
Benjamin Nyarko scored 10 goals in 18 appearances for Mountaineers FC last season.
He also won four man-of-the-match awards in the second-division league.
