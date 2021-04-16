Ghanaian youngster Christian Nfodjo joins Belgian giants Anderlecht

Ghanaian midfielder Christian Nfodjo with Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany

Ghanaian midfielder Christian Nfodjo has completed a move to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The budding enforcer joined the Purple and White lads after a successful trial at the club.



Nfodjo will be joining the side’s youth set-up for the rest of the campaign.



He will be handed a professional contract based on his performance with Jean Kindermans’ team.

Nfodjo is a defensive midfielder but can also operate as a right back.



He was the captain for the youth side of Racing Gent.