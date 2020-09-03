Sports News

Ghanaian youngster Christian Zigah signs for Biashara United in Tanzania

21-year-old Christian Zigah signed a two-year contract with the club on Wednesday

Ghanaian youngster Christian Zigah has a completed a move to Tanzania Premier League side Biashara United, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 21-year-old signed a two-year contract with the club on Wednesday after passing medicals.



Zigah has been featuring for Bongonaya FC in the Kenya County League since last year.

He arrived in Tanzania two weeks ago for a trial where he impressed the technical bench headed by former Kenyan international Francis Baraza.



Zigah was being chased by some Kenya Premier League sides but the young midfielder decided to move to Tanzania to seek a for a progress in his development.

