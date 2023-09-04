Ghanaian youngster Christopher Baah Bonsu sees red in Genk’s stalemate against Anderlecht

Baah Bonsu lasted only 15 minutes in Genk’s 1-1 stalemate against Anderlecht at the Cegeka Arena

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Baah Bonsu was given the marching orders on Sunday as KRC Genk shared the spoils with Anderlecht.

Anderlecht shot into the lead through Belgium-born Ghanaian Francis Amuzu in the 71st minute mark.



Amuzu made substitute appearance in his outfit away game against Genk and made his presence felt in the encounter.



The 24-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute before going on to open the scoring for Anderlecht in the highly competitive game on Sunday. The forward needed just a minute to announce his presence in the game.

Anderlecht seems to have secured a vital victory at away but Nigerian international Toluwalase Arokodare scored in additional minute of the game to earn a point for Genk.



Painstil started and lasted 82 minutes but Baah Bonsu saw red after just 15 minutes into the game.