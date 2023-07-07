Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah joins Genk

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah has joined Belgian outfit KRC Genk ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The 18-year-old joins the Belgian side from Norwegian side Sarpsborg where he joined during the 2023 January transfer window.



The former Shooting Stars player is 59th on the Golden Boy award nominees list.



Bonsu Baah played 12 games for Sarpsborg in the current season scoring one goal and providing an assist as well as the club occupies the fifth position.



The left-footed attacker moved to Norway from Ghana where he played for Accra-based Shooting Stars.



The Ghanaian’s move to Genk makes him the biggest sale in the history of Sarpsborg despite playing just half of the season.

He put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Genk earlier on Thursday together with his manager Joe Gyamfi, who was also key in Ernest Nuamah’s deal to Nordsjaelland.



Bonsu Baah has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy award with Nordsjaelland’s Ernest Nuamah being the other Ghanaian also on the list.



The winger will play alongside Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil at his new club.



Speaking after signing his contract with Genk, the youngster said: “I have known the club for some time. When I was little, I played FIFA with KRC Genk for the sake of players like De Bruyne & Courtois.”



“When I heard of KRC Genk’s interest, I didn’t hesitate for a second, despite interest from other teams. The fact that I now belong to the club feels like the right choice at the right time. I can’t wait to develop further.”