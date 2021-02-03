Ghanaian youngster Daniel Lomotey begins training at new club ES Setif

Daniel Lomotey now plays for ES Setif in Algeria

Ghanaian forward, Daniel Lomotey, has started life at his new club ES Setif after having his first training session.

The highly-rated striker over the weekend sealed a move to the Algerian top-flight club in a deal that has seen him leave Ghana Premier League outfit WAFA SC.



Today, Daniel Lomotey has trained individually with officials of ES Setif working to get the striker settled into his new club.



Sources have confirmed that the Ghanaian asset displayed good form in training and will be involved in full team training in the next training session of ES Setif.

Before making the switch to sign the 3-year-deal with the Algerian club though, Daniel Lomotey turned down an offer to join the Tunisian side AS Soliman.



He netted eight goals for WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League before his transfer and is expected to provide a major squad boost for ES Setif.