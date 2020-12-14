Ghanaian youngster Ernest Boahene joins Ligue 1 side Metz

Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Boahene has joined French Ligue 1 side, Metz, on a short-term deal.
The 20-year-old has signed a six months deal with Metz from the Ghanaian lower-tier side, Rainbow FC, which is based in Kumasi.
He returned to Rainbow after impressing on loan at Ligue 2 outfit, Paris FC this year.
His performance caught the eye of Metz, who decided to bring him back to France.
The right-back will be with Metz until June 2021 but depending on his performance, he could be handed a new deal.
"I’m very happy to join FC Metz. I’m looking forward to growing under the beautiful colors of Massina. I want to thank everyone who made it possible for this next challenge. Merci a touts," he wrote on Instagram.
