Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman reveals why he chose to join Brighton

Osman has inked a five-year contract with the Premier League club

Brighton and Hove Albion's latest signing, Ibrahim Osman, has provided insights into his decision to join the English side from FC Nordsjaelland.

The talented 19-year-old Ghanaian winger inked a five-year contract with the Premier League club, with the transfer fee reported to be around £16 million, though not officially disclosed by Brighton.



Osman, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, spoke about choosing Brighton over other clubs, citing the team's style of play as a pivotal factor.



"I chose Brighton because of the style of play. When you perform at Brighton, you get to play. That's why I chose Brighton," Osman revealed in an interview with Bold.



Brighton's Technical Director had earlier expressed excitement about Osman's potential, emphasising the need to allow the young player to focus on his current team, Nordsjaelland, for the remainder of the season.

"He's a young and exciting prospect, but for now, it's important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season," said the Technical Director.



The plan is to integrate Osman into Brighton's setup after the current season, providing him with the necessary time and support to settle in England. Osman has displayed his skills with four goals and an assist in 17 league appearances for Nordsjaelland this season.



Previously linked with a move to West Ham, Osman's decision to join Brighton follows the path of other compatriots like Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus, and Ernest Nuamah, who moved from the Right to Dream Academy to FC Nordsjaelland before making transitions to top teams in Europe.