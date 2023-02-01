Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq arrives in Saint-Étienne to complete €2 million move

Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Sadiq is currently in France where he is set to complete a transfer to Saint-Étienne.

The youngster had a stellar campaign with BK Hacken in the Swedish League during the 2022 football season.



With the January transfer window coming to an end in less than 12 hours, the representatives of the talented attacker have reached an agreement with officials of Saint-Étienne for a move.



Happy with the prospect of playing in France, Ibrahim Sadiq is now in France already this evening to make the deal happen.



From the information gathered from close club sources, the winger will be joining Saint-Étienne for a fee of €2 million.

Checks have revealed that Ibrahim Sadiq will sign a three-and-a-half-year contract.



He must first undergo a mandatory medical examination in the next few years.



Saint-Étienne are bringing in the forward in the January transfer window to bolster the attack of the team which has been hit by injuries to two key wingers.