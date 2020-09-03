Sports News

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu happy with progress at KAS Eupen

18-year-old Isaac Nuhu has started all four games this season

Ghanaian teen sensation Isaac Nuhu has revealed his excitement following an instant rise in his debut campaign in Belgium with KAS Eupen.

The 18-year old has started all four games this season after joining the club in January from Aspire Academy Senegal.



He netted his first professional goal for the Pandas in their opening day draw against OH Leuven, but last Saturday he was replaced after just 30 minutes due to the Red Card of teammate Jonathan Heris.



"It happens in football, we can not go back. We must already think about the next game," said Nuhu after the game.

The attacking midfielder is taking the opportunities handed to him by manager Benat San Jose, and hopes to improve his play with every chance he gets.



"I'm very happy for now with what is happening to me. I am making my professional debut and everything is going well. We have to keep working hard," said the 18-year-old.



"I still have to improve my technique and in the last gesture. I'm the type to never give up," he concluded.

