Ghanaian youngster Issah Ibrahim scores twice as FK Liepaja beat Jelgava 3-2

Dcd.png Ghanaian winger Issah Ibrahim [right]

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

FK Liepaja came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory against Jelgava in the Latvian top-flight league, with the help of a magnificent performance from winger Issah Ibrahim.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the game.

FK Liepaja started poorly, letting in two goals in the first 17 minutes of the encounter. However, Ibrahim provided the inspiration his team needed by scoring his debut goal in the 41st minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

In the second half, the former Dreams FC man continued to impress, netting his second goal of the game in the with 18 minutes to the end of the encounter, leveling the score at 2-2.

Martin then scored the winner for FK Liepaja, securing all three points for the team.

Ibrahim's outstanding display waas rewarded with the man of the match accolade. The winger has now scored two goals in four games for FK Liepaja since joining from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC in January 2023.

